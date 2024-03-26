10:47
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis are warned against travel to Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic recommends citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from making unnecessary trips to Russia. The press service of the ministry reported.

This is due to the March 22 terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow and the introduction of enhanced security and anti-terrorist protection measures throughout Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises:

  • Citizens who do not have good reasons for traveling to Russia should temporarily refrain from traveling until the additional security measures and the regime of enhanced control of passage across the state border are lifted;
  • Citizens who have planned their trip in advance should check for restrictions on entry into the Russian Federation on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (mvd.ru);
  • Citizens who have two or more administrative offenses during their previous stay in the Russian Federation should refrain from traveling to avoid not being allowed to cross the state border and the consequences associated with this procedure;
  • Citizens staying in Russia should refrain from visiting places of mass gathering of people, always carry identity documents and documents proving the legality of their stay in the Russian Federation;
  • To comply with the lawful requirements of law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation within the framework of their work to ensure public safety.

In case of emergency questions citizens should contact the hotline of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow by the number +79251155047, consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic by the number +996999312002.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, three unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

The FSB reported that four people participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast; they were detained in Bryansk Oblast and transported to Moscow.

According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 137 people were killed.

Two Kyrgyzstanis went missing during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. 24-year-old Edita Zhusupova and 20-year-old Maiza Gulzhigit kyzy worked in one of the cafes of Crocus City Hall concert center.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information. Search for the girls continues.
