Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Two Kyrgyzstanis go missing

Two Kyrgyzstanis went missing during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This is reported on social media.

It is noted that 24-year-old Edita Zhusupova and 20-year-old Maiza Gulzhigit kyzy worked in one of the cafes of Crocus City Hall.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information. They are looking for the girls.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, three unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

The Ministry of Health reported that three children died in the terrorist attack. In total, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of deaths in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has increased to 115 people. Search work continues.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan continues to clarify information about citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who may have been injured during the tragic events at Crocus City Hall.
