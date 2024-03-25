Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister and Sergei Lavrov talk over the phone

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev called his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and expressed his condolences in connection with the numerous victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«Jeenbek Kulubaev strongly condemned this barbaric attack and stated the support of the Kyrgyz side in the fight against international terrorism, called to unite efforts in this direction,» the ministry reported.

The Foreign Minister assured of the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to provide the necessary comprehensive assistance to minimize the consequences of the tragedy and expressed a request to convey words of sympathy and empathy to the families and friends of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in this tragedy.

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the support at the high and highest levels immediately after the tragedy and readiness to provide all possible assistance. The parties agreed to maintain contacts and exchange relevant information.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, three unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

The FSB reported that four people participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast; they were detained in Bryansk Oblast and transported to Moscow.

According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 137 people were killed.

Two Kyrgyzstanis went missing during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. 24-year-old Edita Zhusupova and 20-year-old Maiza Gulzhigit kyzy worked in one of the cafes of Crocus City Hall concert center.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information. Search for the girls continues.