Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: 15-year-old Kyrgyzstani to be awarded

The spiritual leader of Russian Muslims, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, put forward 15-year-old Kyrgyzstani Islam Khalilov, who led more than a hundred people out of Crocus City Hall building on March 22, for a high Muslim award. The website of the Council of Muftis of the Russian Federation reports.

Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin conveyed a personal invitation to the parishioners of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, father and son Khalilov.

Islam Khalilov will be awarded the Russian Muslim Medal «For Merit» on March 29.

The teenager worked part-time in the wardrobe of Crocus City Hall concert hall. According to him, upon employment, all employees were given instructions in case of emergency. At the time of the terrorist attack, he acted according to instructions, took control of the evacuation, and led people through the service entrance into the street — to a safe place. During the terrorist attack, he helped evacuate more than 100 people.

It became known that by order of the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, Islam Khalilov will be awarded a departmental award.

As the boy’s mother, Aiperi, admitted, she was very scared for her son and cried when she saw what was happening.

«When I saw all this, I was very scared and cried. I am grateful to God that my son remained alive in such a situation. He was also in shock. We are proud of our son,» Aiperi said.

It is known that Islam’s father is a native of Suzak district, his mother is from Uzgen district. The boy himself was born in Russia. He is the oldest of three children.

15-year-old Islam worked part-time in the center’s wardrobe. As the terrorist attack began, the teenager led the center’s frightened guests through the smoke, through the exhibition, into the office premises, and from there onto the street. No one from his group was injured.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, three unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. The FSB reported that four people participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast; they were detained in Bryansk Oblast and transported to Moscow.

According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 137 people were killed.

Two Kyrgyzstanis went missing during the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. I24-year-old Edita Zhusupova and 20-year-old Maiza Gulzhigit kyzy worked in one of the cafes of Crocus City Hall concert center.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information. Search for the girls continues.