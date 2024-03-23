14:27
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats

Kazakhstan intends to sign an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on deepening and expanding allied relations. The document also provides for joint actions by countries in the event of a military threat. The corresponding draft decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «On the signing of an agreement on deepening and expanding allied relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic» was posted on the Open Regulatory Legal Acts portal.

According to the draft treaty, in case of a situation arising that «represents a threat of armed attack from third states, the contracting parties will immediately hold appropriate consultations with each other, both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations to which they are members in order to take measures that contribute to its peaceful settlement.»

The document notes that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan «reaffirm the obligation not to participate in any blocs or alliances, as well as refrain from participating in any actions directed against the other contracting party».

The territories and resources of both countries should not be used «for the purpose of preparation or realization of aggression or other hostile actions against the other contracting party, as well as to the detriment of state sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the other contracting party».

Also, according to the draft treaty, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan undertake to prevent the use of «communication systems and other infrastructure on their territories by third states for the purpose of preparation or implementation of armed actions against the other contracting party».

The draft document also provides for strengthening the economic connectivity of the two countries, in particular «by creating favorable conditions for mutual access of goods, services and investments, their protection in the territories of their states, implementation of joint investment projects».

The draft treaty does not specify when and where it can be signed.
