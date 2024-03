Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan will begin on March 21. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The ministry reminded that, according to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science «On approval of the basic curriculum for the 2023-2024 academic year in general educational organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic», the spring break will last 11 calendar days (from March 21 to 31).

Classes will resume on April 1.