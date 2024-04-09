National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to buy dollars on market

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan entered the foreign exchange market with intervention for the first time in April. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The bank bought dollars on the market. A total of $14 million was bought with settlements on the transaction date and $3.1 million — with settlements different from the transaction date.

The National Bank intervenes to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market and avoid sharp fluctuations of the exchange rate.