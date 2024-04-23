12:30
USD 88.91
EUR 94.75
RUB 0.95
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened for the third time in April to purchase dollars on the foreign exchange market. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A total of $16.5 million was purchased with settlements on the date of the transaction and $9,350 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. In total, in April, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has withdrawn $62,150 million from the market.

The National Bank itself calls the situation on the foreign exchange market relatively stable. But at the same time, it continues to buy dollars.
link: https://24.kg/english/292345/
views: 147
Print
Related
National Bank: Situation on foreign exchange market remains relatively stable
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its reserves
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to buy dollars on market
National Bank buys dollars on currency market for the first time since June 2022
Presidential Executive Office expects National Bank to lower discount rate
National Bank’s assets in gold amount to 137.3 billion soms
Global Money Week to be held in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in March
Kyrgyz som depreciates by 4.6 percent against U.S. dollar in 2023
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document
Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna
23 April, Tuesday
12:19
Mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region, 42 houses flooded Mudflow hits Jalal-Abad region, 42 houses flooded
12:11
Mudflow registered in Talas region
12:01
President Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Azerbaijan
11:52
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market