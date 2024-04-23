National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened for the third time in April to purchase dollars on the foreign exchange market. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A total of $16.5 million was purchased with settlements on the date of the transaction and $9,350 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. In total, in April, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has withdrawn $62,150 million from the market.

The National Bank itself calls the situation on the foreign exchange market relatively stable. But at the same time, it continues to buy dollars.