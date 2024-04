The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened for the second time in April to purchase dollars on the foreign exchange market. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In total, $19 million were purchased with settlements on the date of the transaction and $200,000 with settlements different from the date of the transaction. In total, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic withdrew $36.3 million from the market in April.

The dollar buying rate has decreased by 10 tyiyns — to 89-89.1 soms over the past 24 hours. The selling rate remains the same — 89.85-89.8 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 89.1061 soms (0.02 percent drop).