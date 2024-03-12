Detention of 11 journalists: Foreign media launch campaign in support

Dozens of media outlets and investigative journalists around the world have launched a campaign in support of the detained 11 journalists from Kyrgyzstan.

They post their appeal to the authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic on X (Twitter) with the single hashtag #FreeKyrgyz11. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) published an article about the situation with freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan, closure of media, criminal cases, arrests of journalists and social media users for their posts.

Following their colleagues, other media outlets and journalists joined the campaign. «Vlast.kz, like dozens of media outlets around the world, demands the immediate release of our colleagues in Kyrgyzstan,» journalists from Vlast.kz media outlet posted a video with this description.

Власть, как и десятки медиа по всему миру, требует немедленного освобождения наших коллег в Кыргызстане.



Journalism is not a crime! Our friends in Kyrgyzstan must be freed immediately #FreeKyrgyz11 pic.twitter.com/nQoM5zKiGv — Власть (@Vlastkz) March 11, 2024

«In early 2024, Kyrgyz authorities detained 11 former and current journalists of Temirov Live, one of the country’s most prominent investigative projects. They face from five to eight years in prison. «How Kyrgyzstan has turned from the freest country in Central Asia into a country that is leading a struggle against freedom of speech,» the journalists from Vazhniye Istorii posted.

Other journalists from Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, as well as European countries also joined the campaign.

(1/2) Eleven journalists who are critical of Kyrgyzstan's authoritarian government have been imprisoned for two months for inciting mass unrest. If convicted, they face years in prison. They are charged under a law that is used to prosecute dissidents. #freekyrgyz11 pic.twitter.com/N1txVc6t2i — paper trail media (@paper_trail_m) March 11, 2024

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.