14:44
USD 89.43
EUR 97.24
RUB 0.99
English

Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented on the statement of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic that Kyrgyz cryptocurrency mining farms use Kazakh electricity. Kazakh media reported.

As the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said, there are agreements between the heads of the water and energy departments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on issues of water and energy cooperation dated August 25 last year. They determined the volume of electricity supply from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan from September 2023 to April 2024 in a total volume of up to 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours.

«An agreement was concluded between RFC for RES LLP (single purchaser of electrical energy) and Electric Stations OJSC for the sale of planned volumes of exported electrical energy exclusively during the hours of its surplus (excess) in the Unified Electric Power System of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan stated that electricity is exported solely to accumulate the required water volume at Toktogul hydroelectric station to further provide the southern regions of the country with the necessary volumes of irrigation water in the upcoming growing season.

«Further distribution of electricity in the energy system of the Kyrgyz Republic is exclusively the internal competence of power sector specialists of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the ministry concluded.

On March 6, at a meeting of the Parliament, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said that cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan use electricity from Kazakhstan to work. «We don’t give them electricity. They themselves agreed with the Republic of Kazakhstan. We cannot interfere with their activities,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/288520/
views: 93
Print
Related
Blackout schedules to be posted on social media
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
Number of power outages may increase in Kyrgyzstan from March 5
Two units of hydropower plant to be taken out of service for repair
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir could drop to dead level by April
Deputy Energy Minister calls power outages ‘regulatory measures’
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Another cryptocurrency mining farm detected in Karakol
Uzbekistan increases electricity restrictions
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Popular
Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again
Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
7 March, Thursday
14:30
Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to receive ferries with heavy trucks from...
14:24
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
14:15
Measles outbreak: Deputy announces deaths, asks to strengthen vaccination
14:08
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
13:05
Over 6 kilograms of marijuana and hashish confiscated from Jeti-Oguz resident