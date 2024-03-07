Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented on the statement of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic that Kyrgyz cryptocurrency mining farms use Kazakh electricity. Kazakh media reported.

As the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said, there are agreements between the heads of the water and energy departments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on issues of water and energy cooperation dated August 25 last year. They determined the volume of electricity supply from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan from September 2023 to April 2024 in a total volume of up to 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours.

«An agreement was concluded between RFC for RES LLP (single purchaser of electrical energy) and Electric Stations OJSC for the sale of planned volumes of exported electrical energy exclusively during the hours of its surplus (excess) in the Unified Electric Power System of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan stated that electricity is exported solely to accumulate the required water volume at Toktogul hydroelectric station to further provide the southern regions of the country with the necessary volumes of irrigation water in the upcoming growing season.

«Further distribution of electricity in the energy system of the Kyrgyz Republic is exclusively the internal competence of power sector specialists of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the ministry concluded.

On March 6, at a meeting of the Parliament, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said that cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan use electricity from Kazakhstan to work. «We don’t give them electricity. They themselves agreed with the Republic of Kazakhstan. We cannot interfere with their activities,» he said.