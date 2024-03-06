19:17
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev

Deputy Elvira Surabaldieva asked the head of the Ministry of Energy at a meeting of parliament why cryptocurrency mining farms continue to operate during a shortage of electricity in the country.

Taalaibek Ibraev responded that they use only electricity imported from Kazakhstan.

«In August 2023 it was said that if there was a shortage of electricity, the work of cryptocurrency mining farms would be suspended. You say we don’t have a deficit, but we do. And when there is a shortage, all mining farms must stop their activities,» Elvira Surabaldieva said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Energy, cryptocurrency mining farms are a private business and the ministry cannot interfere with their work.

«We don’t give them electricity. They themselves reached an agreement with Kazakhstan. We cannot interfere with their activities,» he said.

And he added that only one cryptocurrency mining farm operates officially in Kyrgyzstan.

«It is said on the Internet that 22 mining farms operate and pay taxes. We need to close them altogether. What is the use of the mining farms to us?» asked the deputy Marat Murataliev.
