Kyrgyzstan accedes to Convention on Transfer of Sentenced Persons

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the Law on Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons. The document was adopted by the Parliament of the country on December 20, 2023.

The law provides for the establishment of a legal framework for the transfer of convicted persons between the Kyrgyz Republic and member states of the Council of Europe and other states that have acceded to the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons to serve sentences in the state of which they are citizens, as well as the implementation of domestic procedures.

The purpose of the instrument is to promote international cooperation in the field of criminal law, which should contribute to the achievement of justice and social rehabilitation of convicted persons.

States parties to the Convention undertake to cooperate to the maximum extent possible in the transfer of convicted persons in accordance with its provisions.

The Convention also provides that a sentenced person may be transferred for the execution of a sentence to another country only with his or her own consent, as well as with the consent of the states concerned. A convicted person may be transferred only to the country of which he or she is a national.

Under the Convention, each party (state) may grant pardons, amnesties or commutations of sentences in accordance with its Constitution or other laws. Only the state of conviction has the right to decide on any application for judicial review.