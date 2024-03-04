12:15
Google products to be integrated into school education system of Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with a delegation from Google Corporation. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties reached an agreement to launch a pilot project involving the integration of Google products into the school education system of Kyrgyzstan.

This project will be the first step towards the digitalization of the educational process and creation of a modern, innovative learning environment for teachers and students throughout the country.

«Collaboration with world leaders in technology, such as Google, opens up new opportunities for the development of the education system in Kyrgyzstan. We are confident that the introduction of modern technological solutions will improve the quality of education and make it more accessible and effective for every child,» Edil Baisalov said.

The project is designed for close interaction between teachers, students and parents. It includes the use of tools such as Google Workspace for Education, which includes Google Classroom. It helps educators personalize, manage and measure the educational process and will be adapted to the specific needs of the Kyrgyz school system.

The launch of the pilot project is planned for the near future.

«The Google delegation held a workshop in Kyrgyzstan for the Ministry of Education and Science. More than 40 teachers from regions of the country got acquainted with advanced technologies and Google products intended for use in the educational environment. Particular attention was paid to tools that can make learning more interactive and accessible,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.
