Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan sent 2,000 tons of diesel fuel to Kyrgyzstan. Orda.kz reported.

As the Committee on State Material Reserves of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan reported, the fuel was allocated in accordance with the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to support Kyrgyzstan in eliminating the breakdown at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP).

The first batch of one thousand tons of diesel fuel has already been shipped and should be handed over to representatives of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek HPP on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7. On February 9, the republican headquarters announced completion of cleanup work at the facility.