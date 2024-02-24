Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents

Deputies of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan ratified an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the field of aviation search and rescue. The website of the Lower House of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

It is noted that the parties agreed on cooperation between search and rescue services to rescue passengers and crews of aircraft in distress. Operations will be conducted in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. An agreement was reached on mutual notification of aircraft accidents and the immediate adoption of measures to search and rescue citizens and aircraft.

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will conduct joint exercises of search and rescue services, as well as provide assistance during search and rescue operations, including in transborder areas.