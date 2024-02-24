13:01
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents

Deputies of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan ratified an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the field of aviation search and rescue. The website of the Lower House of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

It is noted that the parties agreed on cooperation between search and rescue services to rescue passengers and crews of aircraft in distress. Operations will be conducted in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. An agreement was reached on mutual notification of aircraft accidents and the immediate adoption of measures to search and rescue citizens and aircraft.

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will conduct joint exercises of search and rescue services, as well as provide assistance during search and rescue operations, including in transborder areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/287509/
views: 140
Print
Related
MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
Traffic on Bishkek - Almaty highway temporarily stopped
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
World Nomad Games in Astana: Types of sports competitions approved
MFA: Kyrgyzstan’s driver's licenses are valid in Kazakhstan
Government of Kazakhstan resigns
Kazakhstan’s investor ready to invest $70 million in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan adopts law on modernization of checkpoints in EAEU by Kyrgyzstan
Popular
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia
24 February, Saturday
11:57
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in...
10:08
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
09:54
RSF: Law on foreign agents - new threat to NGOs and media
09:47
Team of doctors from Kyrgyzstan masters bone marrow transplantation in Turkey
09:41
Migrant remittances to GDP ratio decreases in Kyrgyzstan
22 February, Thursday
17:29
Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia for social media posts
17:18
CEC terminates powers of two deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
16:47
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan
16:34
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with coach of national football team