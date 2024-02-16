Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport

Due to worsening weather conditions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends citizens of Kyrgyzstan temporarily refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan, as well as to Russia by road.

As the press service of the ministry noted, traffic restrictions have been introduced in Kazakhstan on 100 sections of highways of republican significance in 16 regions. The roads are closed in Abay, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan and Ulytau regions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the relevant structural unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, is monitoring the situation.