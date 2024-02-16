15:34
Heavy frosts: Bishkek schools reduce lessons duration for three days

Duration of lessons in Bishkek schools will be reduced for three days. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the Department of Education issued an order on reduction of time of lessons following a meeting with the Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, taking into account the updated information from the Hydrometeorological Service.

On February 17, 19 and 20, classes of the first shift will begin at 9 a.m., while the calsses of the second shift will end at 4 p.m. Duration of each lesson will be 30 minutes.

«Kindergartens are working as usual. However, if desired, parents can leave their children at home under adult supervision,» the municipality said.

Private educational organizations are recommended to organize the educational process taking into account information about weather conditions.

For all questions please call 0709240284.

 The City Hall asks all participants of the educational process to take this situation with understanding.
