Seven projects from Batken receive One village - One Product certificates

The Interregional Department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with the office of the Presidential Envoy to Batken region, held a regular meeting of the brand committee on the national economic project One Village — One Product. The press service of the department reported.

At the meeting, seven products manufactured using local resources were selected and Batken-brand One Village — One Product certificates were handed to:

Apricot oil — Tursunaly Tolomushev;

100 percent natural grape juice —Gulnara Dusmatova;

Apricot cookies Aigul — Barnokhan Akhmatova;

Raspberry juice — Sapargul Zhusupbekova;

Raspberry cookies — Rakhima Ulanbek kyzy;

Dried rose hips — Uch-Korgon forestry under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Ak-Turpak rice — Alina Isakova.

In addition, a meeting of interested parties—residents of Leilek district of Batken region—was held on February 28, 2024 for the participation in One Village — One Product project, which was attended by a deputy Kamila Talieva.

«To attract the rural population to business, solve unemployment problems by promoting small businesses under One Village — One Product project, residents of Leilek district of Batken region were informed about the activities of this project. Residents of Leilek district of Batken region are interested in promoting small businesses through One village — One Product project,» the statement says.