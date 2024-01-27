Second National Tax Forum to be held in Bishkek

The 2nd National Tax Forum will take place on January 30 in Bishkek. The Tax Service reported.

Information on tax administration, the introduction of digital technologies, as well as the results of the Tax Service’s activities for 2023 and plans for 2024 will be presented at the event. The forum participants will discuss a number of current issues at two discussion sessions. In particular, they will consider the provisions of the Tax Code that arouse the greatest interest among entrepreneurs. Projects for digitalization of tax procedures SMART Salym and ways to improve the quality of service provided to taxpayers will be considered.

«In addition, on the sidelines of the event, employees of the Tax Service and representatives of the business community will hold an interactive discussion, during which they will discuss the experience of using tax services, electronic tax services and tax literacy issues. Problematic issues will also be highlighted and constructive ideas for their improvement will be proposed,» the statement says.