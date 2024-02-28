17:28
Digitalization can bring Kyrgyzstan up to $8 billion

By 2040, the economic effect of digitalization in Kyrgyzstan could reach $8 billion. Director of the Center for Business Education and Analytics of the Central University (Russia) Ilya Ivaninsky said at the Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum.

According to him, to date the share of the digital economy is 0.7 percent of GDP. But with the accelerated pace of digitalization, Kyrgyzstan’s real GDP will reach $37 billion by 2040.

«Thanks to digitalization, there will be an increase in operational efficiency, and new digital industries will emerge. With the accelerated pace of digitalization, the economic effect will be up to $8 billion, or up to 25 percent of the country’s total real GDP by 2040,» Ilya Ivaninsky said.
