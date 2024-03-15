Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare

Kyrgyzstan will host the International Forum on Investments in Health Care in Central Asia on June 26-27. Its organization and holding was discussed by Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev during a meeting with Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge within the 7th meeting of Health Ministers of SCO Member States in Astana (Kazakhstan). The press center of the ministry reported.

The forum will be held under the patronage of President Sadyr Japarov. Ministers of Health of Central Asia and neighboring countries, as well as representatives of international organizations are invited to it. Strategically oriented thematic round tables are planned, devoted to the investment aspect of the most important health problems, best practices, investment directions and right solutions for the benefit of Central Asian countries.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev thanked Hans Kluge for assistance in organizing the investment forum and emphasized that WHO is one of the main partners that supports the health sector in the country. Its assistance makes an invaluable contribution to improving the health of the population of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In addition, two more important joint events with WHO will be held in Kyrgyzstan this year: a race on the occasion of World Health Day and the First Congress of Medical Workers of the country.