15:16
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Online service for checking and paying tax debts launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has launched a service for checking and paying debts on taxes and insurance premiums through «taxpayer account» online. The press service of the state service reported.

Taxpayers can check and pay debts on taxes and insurance premiums on Cabinet.salyk.kg website without leaving their home or office, via a personal computer or smartphone. The service frees taxpayers from the need to visit tax authorities, banking institutions or search for payment terminals and the risks of making erroneous payments.

«To use this electronic service, the user needs to select «Checking debt and paying tax» section on the website Cabinet.salyk.kg in «Payment of Tax» module, where he or she can make a payment using a payment code or through a unique QR code. Additional information on using this service is available on the website Cabinet.salyk.kg in the «Manuals» section,» the Tax Service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/287605/
views: 54
Print
Related
Tax payment procedure promised to be simplified in Kyrgyzstan
Second National Tax Forum to be held in Bishkek
Deputy of Bishkek City Council proposes introducing city tax
Goal of the Cabinet is to expose "market whales", Akylbek Japarov says
Five tax officials responsible for tax collection at Dordoi market detained
Almost 200 billion soms in taxes and payments collected in 2023
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues decrease by 3.7 million soms for month
Kyrgyzstan to abolish licenses for trading activities from January 1, 2024
Akylbek Japarov states that his wife paid 1.2 billion soms in taxes
Budget receives 46.3 million soms in taxes from casinos for four months
Popular
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
26 February, Monday
15:02
Online service for checking and paying tax debts launched in Kyrgyzstan Online service for checking and paying tax debts launch...
14:53
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
14:39
Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
14:28
Period of detention of ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev extended again
14:08
Former Deputy Minister of Labor taken into custody