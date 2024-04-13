President Sadyr Japarov names large taxpayers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the economic results of the country’s development for the first quarter of 2024. He shared his opinion in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to the head of state, all the data previously announced by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov are true. These are official figures. The National Statistical Committee monitors and calculates every figure. In addition, this issue is supervised by the Ministry of Economy.

Sadyr Japarov also named the largest taxpayers:

Kumtor;

Alliance Altyn (Jerooy);

Altyn Ken;

Nur Telecom;

Sky Mobile (Beeline);

Alfa Telecom (Mega);

Red Petroleum (Alfa Oil);

Partner Neft;

Gazpromneft;

Ball Night;

Aiyl Bank;

Optima Bank.

«And the contribution of the National Bank to economic growth and inflation control is huge,» the president concluded.