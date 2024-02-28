Digital Code may take effect in Kyrgyzstan this year

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce the Digital Code as early as in 2024. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at the Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum.

According to him, this breakthrough step is aimed at strengthening the legal framework for the activation of digital transformation of the country. The head of the Cabinet noted that the new code would form a unified legal framework for digitalization, uniting all digital norms in one document.

«This will greatly simplify the interaction of citizens, businesses and government agencies with digital services. The Digital Code is designed to eliminate legal conflicts and inconsistencies existing in the current plethora of disparate laws and facilitate a more efficient and coordinated transition to a digital state. This step will become the basis for further development of the digital economy and strengthening information security of Kyrgyzstan,» Akylbek Japarov said.