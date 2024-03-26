Bishkek to host Umut Forum of Young Cinema

The XI International Forum of Young Cinema Umut will be held in Kyrgyzstan on March 28-31. Its organizers reported.

The annual event, the purpose of which is to support the creativity of talented youth and promote the professional growth of young filmmakers, is held with the support of the Department of Cinematography and the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States.

In 2024, the forum will be timed to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic, documentary director Bekesh Abdyldaev and will be held under the slogan «To descendants on demand with love.»

The program includes screenings of short films, films by winners and participants of world film festivals, short public presentations of film projects, master classes and lectures by film experts.

A fair of international film festivals will also be held, where producers and program directors from the Commonwealth countries will talk about their events and the conditions for participation in them.

The annual forum will open with a screening of the short films «To Descendants on Demand» directed by Aliman Toktogulova and «Garden» directed by Bekesh Abdyldaev at Ala-Too cinema.

On the final day of the forum, an evening in memory of film director Bekesh Abdyldaev will be held in the cinema hall of the Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House.

The closing ceremony will take place in the large Ololo-Yurt hall, where the participants of the XI International Forum will be awarded diplomas and certificates.