14:28
USD 89.32
EUR 97.09
RUB 1.01
English

U.S. Helsinki Commission condemns attacks on media in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Representative Joe Wilson and Co-Chairman Senator Ben Cardin issued a joint statement in response to the recent detention of journalists and raids on independent media in Kyrgyzstan.

«We condemn the recent arrests and raids on independent media in Kyrgyzstan and call on Kyrgyz authorities to end the ongoing assault on freedom of the press. The actions undertaken by Kyrgyz authorities, including the search of 24.kg‘s office, confiscation of equipment, and detention of journalists on vague and spurious charges are deeply troubling. The criminal investigation into 24.kg for alleged ‘propaganda of war’ without transparent details poses a direct threat to press freedom,» the statement says.

As noted, equally alarming is the raid on Temirov Live’s office, the arrest of eleven current and former staff, and the subsequent criminal investigation into publications by Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese. These actions — in addition to the blocking of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Kyrgyz Service in 2022 — not only undermine the fundamental principles of democracy but also signal a severe deterioration of press freedom in Kyrgyzstan over the past two years.

«We express solidarity with the brave journalists at risk, and call on Kyrgyz authorities to immediately stop criminal investigations into independent outlets, release individuals in detention, and end the crackdown on independent media. We also call on the parliament and president to reject a new draft media law that would give the government unfettered control over Kyrgyz media, including allowing it to deny registration and to close down media outlets,» the statement reads.

Employees of the State Committee for National Security came to the office of 24.kg news agency on January 15 at about 11 a.m. General Director Asel Otorbaeva, Editors-in-Chief Anton Lymar and Makhinur Niyazova were taken for interrogation. Equipment and personal mobile phones of employees were confiscated. The SCNS said that the search at 24.kg news agency was conducted as part of a criminal case under the article «Propaganda of War» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

All detainees were arrested on January 17 until the end of investigation by court decision.

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13. All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.
link: https://24.kg/english/285058/
views: 119
Print
Related
IFJ alarmed by worrying turn against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan
24.kg news agency files petition to lift arrest from its office
Pressure on media: There is freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan, president believes
Temirov Live staff are not journalists, Sadyr Japarov believes
Pressure on media: President comments on searches at 24.kg news agency
Foreign Minister has telephone conversation with OSCE Special Representative
Russian journalists call for release of media workers detained in Bishkek
British Embassy issues statement on media situation in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Mass detention of journalists: Fundraising announced to help families of accused
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
25 January, Thursday
14:24
15 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 15 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:47
U.S. Helsinki Commission condemns attacks on media in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
Sadyr Japarov speaks about work of Radio Azattyk and criticizes it
13:25
President Sadyr Japarov denies support from crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev
13:19
Materials for preparation for PISA test posted on the Internet