U.S. Helsinki Commission condemns attacks on media in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Representative Joe Wilson and Co-Chairman Senator Ben Cardin issued a joint statement in response to the recent detention of journalists and raids on independent media in Kyrgyzstan.

«We condemn the recent arrests and raids on independent media in Kyrgyzstan and call on Kyrgyz authorities to end the ongoing assault on freedom of the press. The actions undertaken by Kyrgyz authorities, including the search of 24.kg‘s office, confiscation of equipment, and detention of journalists on vague and spurious charges are deeply troubling. The criminal investigation into 24.kg for alleged ‘propaganda of war’ without transparent details poses a direct threat to press freedom,» the statement says.

As noted, equally alarming is the raid on Temirov Live’s office, the arrest of eleven current and former staff, and the subsequent criminal investigation into publications by Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese. These actions — in addition to the blocking of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Kyrgyz Service in 2022 — not only undermine the fundamental principles of democracy but also signal a severe deterioration of press freedom in Kyrgyzstan over the past two years.

«We express solidarity with the brave journalists at risk, and call on Kyrgyz authorities to immediately stop criminal investigations into independent outlets, release individuals in detention, and end the crackdown on independent media. We also call on the parliament and president to reject a new draft media law that would give the government unfettered control over Kyrgyz media, including allowing it to deny registration and to close down media outlets,» the statement reads.

Employees of the State Committee for National Security came to the office of 24.kg news agency on January 15 at about 11 a.m. General Director Asel Otorbaeva, Editors-in-Chief Anton Lymar and Makhinur Niyazova were taken for interrogation. Equipment and personal mobile phones of employees were confiscated. The SCNS said that the search at 24.kg news agency was conducted as part of a criminal case under the article «Propaganda of War» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

All detainees were arrested on January 17 until the end of investigation by court decision.

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13. All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.