10:13
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Cabinet establishes Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House Association

A new state media association — the state institution Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House — has been established. The decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The resolution was adopted to implement the presidential decree «On the Establishment of the State Institution Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House,» aimed at developing and strengthening state mass media.

The new institution was formed through the merger of the publishing houses Kyrgyz Tuusu and Slovo Kyrgyzstana, as well as the editorial offices of the children’s magazine Baychechekei and the literary and arts magazine Ala-Too.

Related news
President initiates merger of state media and establishment of publishing house
The creation of a unified information and publishing house is viewed as an important step toward modernizing the state media system, increasing its efficiency, and strengthening the country’s information space.

The adopted decisions will provide the institutional framework for implementing a unified editorial policy within the state information strategy, strengthening the management system of state media, and improving the efficiency of content production and distribution.

The resolution also approves the Charter of the state institution Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House, the maximum staffing levels, pay grade coefficients, and qualification requirements for employees.
link: https://24.kg/english/362301/
views: 90
Print
Related
Galina Baiterek appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House
President initiates merger of state media and establishment of publishing house
Wholesale newspaper market moving from central part of Bishkek
New Mass Media Law: Registration mandatory, censorship prohibited
Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry denies accreditation to 9 more Azattyk journalists
Activists urge to stop pressure on independent journalism
April Editor-in-Chief: We will work and prove our case in court
SCNS and Prosecutor's Office intend to stop work of April TV channel
Almost 3,000 media outlets closed in Russia in 2024
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
17 February, Tuesday
10:05
Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of Chui Region Police Rufat Abdurazakov relieved of duties as Deputy Head of...
09:57
Galina Baiterek appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House
09:52
Cabinet establishes Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House Association
09:33
Spanish company building eco-friendly homes intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan
09:28
Ex-head of SCNS Department for Bishkek to be held in custody until April 15
16 February, Monday
18:12
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
18:06
New head of Kyrgyz Oil Company appointed
18:01
Bolot Dzhusupbekov dismissed as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources