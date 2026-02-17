Cabinet establishes Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House Association

A new state media association — the state institution Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House — has been established. The decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

The resolution was adopted to implement the presidential decree «On the Establishment of the State Institution Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House,» aimed at developing and strengthening state mass media.

The new institution was formed through the merger of the publishing houses Kyrgyz Tuusu and Slovo Kyrgyzstana, as well as the editorial offices of the children’s magazine Baychechekei and the literary and arts magazine Ala-Too.

The creation of a unified information and publishing house is viewed as an important step toward modernizing the state media system, increasing its efficiency, and strengthening the country’s information space.

The adopted decisions will provide the institutional framework for implementing a unified editorial policy within the state information strategy, strengthening the management system of state media, and improving the efficiency of content production and distribution.

The resolution also approves the Charter of the state institution Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House, the maximum staffing levels, pay grade coefficients, and qualification requirements for employees.