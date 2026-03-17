Media Platform calls on authorities to resume dialogue with society and media

The Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan issued an appeal calling for the resumption of open dialogue between the state, society, and independent media.

Activists note that recent events in the country suggest signs of a gradual normalization of the socio-political atmosphere and provide grounds for hope for the development of a more open and constructive dialogue between the state, society, and independent media.

«The Supreme Court’s decision to send the case of journalist and head of Temirov LIVE project, Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, for a new trial in the court of first instance, as well as the release of akyn Askat Zhetigen uulu from solitary confinement, are perceived by many members of society and the media sector as important signals of a possible reconsideration of certain approaches in the sphere of state interaction with civil society.

The Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan believes it is important to use this moment to initiate a broader and systemic dialogue on the role of independent media, civil society, and state institutions in the development of the republic,» the statement reads.

The appeal notes that free and professional media do not pose a threat to the state.

«On the contrary, independent journalism performs an important function of public oversight, enabling the timely identification of abuses of power, corruption risks, and managerial errors by individual officials. In many countries, an open media environment helps the state prevent systemic problems at an early stage and strengthens public trust in state institutions.

Experience in recent years also shows that excessively narrowing the space for independent journalism and public debate can lead to a weakening of public oversight mechanisms. Under such conditions, the risk of abuse of power by individual representatives of law enforcement agencies and other government agencies increases. Therefore, strong independent media are an important element of state resilience and stability,» the media platform adds.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has long been perceived as a country with an open public and media environment in Central Asia. Maintaining and strengthening this reputation is important not only for domestic stability and public trust in the government, but also for the republic’s international image, its investment attractiveness, and partnerships.

In this regard, the Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan calls for the development of an open institutional dialogue between the state, the media community, and the civil society sector.

«We believe it is important to consider the following:

— resuming the practice of regular press conferences by the head of state;

— systematic meetings between the country’s leadership and representatives of independent media and civil society organizations;

— creating a permanent platform for professional dialogue between government agencies, the media community, and experts.

This format of interaction will allow the real public sentiment, regional problems, and signals of possible abuses at the local level to be conveyed to the country’s leadership in a timely manner, and will also provide the state with the opportunity to directly explain its position to the public and receive feedback.

We are convinced that cooperation between the state, independent media, and civil society can strengthen citizens’ trust in government institutions, enhance the country’s resilience, and ensure genuine national unity. The Media Action Platform of Kyrgyzstan expresses its readiness for an open and constructive dialogue,» the statement reads.