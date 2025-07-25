Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan

A delegation of leading media representatives from the Republic of Tajikistan has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a familiarization visit.

The visit was organized on the instruction of President Sadyr Japarov by the President’s Press Secretary Askat Alagozov as part of efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in the information sphere.

This visit serves not only as a platform for professional exchange, but also as an important step toward strengthening mutual understanding, good neighborly relations, and trust between the brotherly nations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

During their stay, the Tajik journalists will get acquainted with the work of Kyrgyzstan’s leading media outlets. They will also participate in a cultural program that includes exposure to national traditions, elements of ethnotourism, natural landmarks, and the renowned hospitality of Kyrgyzstan.

Such initiatives help foster strong professional and friendly ties between the media communities of both countries and deepen cooperation in the humanitarian and informational spheres.

Similar projects have previously been implemented with journalists from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.