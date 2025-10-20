14:15
Wholesale newspaper market moving from central part of Bishkek

The newspaper market of Bishkek, where residents have been purchasing printed publications for decades, is changing its address. Market vendors told 24.kg news agency.

The market was opened in the early 1990s and was located near Vecherniy Bishkek newspaper’s office on Usenbaev Street.

A week ago, the Bishkek City Hall’s Land Use Control Department notified vendors that they must provide the necessary land use documents within five days. According to market vendors, they attempted to obtain the necessary documents, but government agencies refused.

The notice stated that if the required documents were not provided, the lightweight facilities would be forcibly demolished.

Consequently, the vendors are forced to relocate to a new site on Ankara Street 1B (the printing house of Media Support Center Public Foundation) from October 27.
