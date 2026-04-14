 Kyrgyzstan approves new media registration procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a new regulation on the procedure for state registration, re-registration, and denial of registration of media outlets.

The Ministry of Justice was instructed to enter information on previously registered, re-registered, and closed media outlets into the registry within six months.

The previous government resolution No. 121 of March 15, 2019, regulating similar issues, was declared invalid.

The Presidential Administration is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the document.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days after its official publication.