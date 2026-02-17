Galina Baiterek appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House

Galina Baiterek has been appointed head of Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House. The Presidential Administration reported.

Previously, she served as head of the Department of Education, Science, Culture, Sports, and Youth in the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers established the state institution Kyrgyz Tuusu Information and Publishing House. The decision was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new association was formed through the merger of Kyrgyz Tuusu and Slovo Kyrgyzstana Publishing Houses, as well as the editorial offices of Baychechekei and Ala-Too magazines.

Galina Baiterek was born on July 19, 1971, in the village of Rovnoye, Panfilov district, Chui region.

She has higher education. In 1996, she graduated from the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn, specializing in Russian philology.