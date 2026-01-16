11:36
President initiates merger of state media and establishment of publishing house

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree on the establishment of a state publishing house Kyrgyz Tuusu.

According to the document, the decision is aimed at developing state information policy, strengthening the printing base, ensuring the stable operation of state media, and optimizing budget expenditures.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to merge several state media and publishing entities: Kyrgyz Tuusu publishing house, Slovo Kyrgyzstana publishing house, children’s magazine Baichechekei, and the literary and artistic magazine Ala-Too. The editorial offices of Zhetkinchek newspaper and Kyrchyn magazine are to be dissolved.

Based on the merged organizations, a new state publishing house, Kyrgyz Tuusu, will be established. The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with developing and approving the regulations for the new institution, as well as its staffing schedule and budget. The standard staffing levels for cultural, arts, and information organizations will be increased by 22 positions.

The decree enters into force on the day of its official publication.
