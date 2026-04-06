Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House undergoes transformation

Kyrgyz Tuusu Publishing House is launching large-scale changes — from a major building renovation to transition to digital broadcasting. In the near future, a unified online platform will be introduced, bringing together all publications within the holding.

Speaking at the roundtable «When Will Children Take the Leading Role?», Director General Galina Baiterek announced the start of comprehensive reforms within the media structure. According to her, the changes will affect both infrastructure and content delivery formats.

«We are currently carrying out building renovations in parallel. This is necessary to meet international standards and cooperate with foreign partners. We have significant strategic priorities and many changes ahead,» she noted.

One of the key directions will be the transition to digital broadcasting. A single website is expected to be launched soon, integrating all publications: the Kyrgyz-language newspaper Kyrgyz Tuusu, the Russian-language newspaper Slovo Kyrgyzstana, the magazine Ala-Too, and the children’s magazine Baichechekei.

As Galina Baiterek emphasized, news content will primarily be published online, while print editions will focus on analysis and more in-depth coverage of topics.

«We want not only to inform, but to explain why certain events occur. Another important task is to increase interest in reading, especially among children and in society as a whole, as it has noticeably declined in recent years,» she added.