Religious training center for women closed in Suzak

Activities of an illegal religious training center were suspended in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The illegal activities of Cholponai religious training center were stopped as part of measures to prevent the involvement of citizens in extremist and terrorist activities in Munduz village.

The center was founded in November 2022 in violation of Articles 8, 10 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Organizations» without the relevant permits for religious activities.

The center employed three teachers and trained about 30 local women. Classes were held twice a week. They taught the basics of the Koran and Islamic jurisprudence. At the same time, the teachers did not have an appropriate religious education.

As a result of the inspection, the activities of the religious educational center were suspended, relevant acts were drawn up and a fine was imposed in the amount of 5,500 soms.
