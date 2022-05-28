21:04
Japan interested in employment of specialists from Kyrgyzstan

Specialists from Kyrgyzstan will go to work in Japan. The Minister of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Kudaibergen Bazarbaev said during signing of a cooperation agreement between the ministry, the IBS of Japan and the Institute of Japanese Studies at the Kyrgyz State University named after Ishenaly Arabaev.

According to him, the task was previously set to ensure protection of the rights of Kyrgyzstanis who work outside the country.

«This includes streamlining migration routes, ensuring the safety of labor migrants and their families. Therefore, the ministry is working on the employment of our citizens abroad, which guarantees a social package and a decent pay. Today we send citizens to work in the UK, South Korea, Germany. This is not the complete list. In the future, we intend to bring work in this direction to a new level by diversifying the states where our citizens go,» Kudaibergen Bazarbaev said.

He stressed that those citizens who leave to work through the ministry must speak the language of their stay, have knowledge of the legislation of the host country, and protection from the state when leaving to work.

As part of the signed agreement on the employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Japan, the first group will go to work by the end of 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/235104/
views: 2873
