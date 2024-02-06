Labor Ministry to introduce new mechanism for employment of youth

This year the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan will introduce a new mechanism for employing unemployed young people. The press service of the ministry reported.

The new mechanism will be internships, during which the young people will be paid wages at the subsistence level.

The internships will allow to consolidate professional knowledge and skills in practice, learn best practices, and acquire life skills under the mentorship of professionals.

«In addition, if necessary, at the initial stage, unemployed young citizens will be able to undergo short-term vocational training in specialties in demand in the labor market with the payment of a scholarship. To date, short-term training in 125 in-demand professions is organized in 100 educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan. As the experience of past years shows, up to 68 percent of those who completed vocational training were employed,» the ministry added.

The new employment measure will be implemented as part of the World Bank’s Strengthening Social Assistance and Labor Market Programs Project to develop skills and employability of young people.