Online registration of Kyrgyzstanis for work in UK to be opened on February 22

Online registration for seasonal agricultural work in the UK will be opened today. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported, citing the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad.

Registration will begin at 2 p.m. through the website www.migrant.kg and will be automatically closed when the required number of applications is received.

To successfully register, you must have a valid international passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic and access to email. Criteria for applicants include age from 18 to 45 years old, knowledge of the Russian language, as well as satisfactory physical and psychological condition.

The selection is entirely carried out by the UK government-authorized Pro Force operator, who will determine the required number of applications.

Citizens who have previously successfully passed the selection process through other operators should not register again, otherwise the results of the previous selection will be cancelled.

Interviews for registered citizens will take place on February 26 and February 27 in Bishkek.

The salary will be £10.42 per hour. The number of working hours per day will depend on factors such as weather, crop yield and others. The employer guarantees a minimum of 32 hours of work per week.

Visa costs will be £298 and airfare will depend on current exchange rates and time of purchase.

Assistance in finding employment in the UK under the seasonal worker program is free.