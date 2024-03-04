16:53
Japan to allocate 1.87 billion yen to Kyrgyzstan for irrigation equipment

First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Murat Ramatov told at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agricultural policy, water resources, ecology and regional development that the government of Japan, through JICA, will provide 1,087 billion yen.

It should be noted that the deputies considered the draft law on the ratification of exchange notes between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Japan for the project «Upgrading the equipment for maintaining irrigation canals», signed on November 20, 2023 in Tokyo, and a grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the project «Upgrading the equipment for maintaining irrigation canals», signed on December 11, 2023 in Bishkek.

According to Murat Ramatov, funding will be provided until October 31, 2026. It is planned to use these funds to purchase 44 units of equipment, which will be distributed among regions:

  • 26 excavators;
  • 1 front loader;
  • 7 dump trucks;
  • 8 trawl tractors;
  • 2 mobile workshops.

The deputy minister emphasized that a specialist Kiyohito Kobayashi will be paid $206,000 for consulting services, this is the requirement of the Japanese government.

Following the discussion, committee members approved ratification of the agreement.
