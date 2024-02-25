14:36
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere

Yuri Ito is 33 years old. She is a volunteer of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The English teacher at elementary and junior high school came to Kyrgyzstan in July 2022 and continued her professional activities. She shared her impressions about her new experience with 24.kg news agency.

— To be honest, I didn’t know much about Kyrgyzstan — only that it is Central Asia, Kyrgyz and Russian languages are spoken here and there are mountains here... That’s all. The country is full of magnificent nature, it’s really easy to access the mountains.

— How did you adapt to the new working and living environment, new country?

— My colleagues and friends in Kyrgyzstan help me a lot, even now as well. Without them, I couldn’t do anything. Of course, many friends (I mean volunteers) help me and give some advice to me.

In my daily life in Bishkek, it was really hard to get used to «mixed» language. People speak Kyrgyz and Russian and they switch languages easily, that was quite new to me. People from Kyrgyzstan are so nice and helpful.

— Have you experienced a culture shock?

— When I meet people from Kyrgyzstan for the first time, they often ask this question: «Are you married?» In Japan, we rarely ask this question to people who we meet for the first time. It was really surprising to me.

— Do you learn Kyrgyz? Do you find it difficult?

— I’m learning Kyrgyz. First, it was so difficult to understand, especially pronunciation is quite difficult for Japanese. But nowadays it’s really interesting to learn. Kyrgyz is deeply connected to Kyrgyz culture, which is passed from generation to generation.

— You work as an English teacher in one of Bishkek schools. What are the differences between the education systems in the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan?

— In Japan, we have three schools: elementary school, junior high school and high school. Every time students move up a grade, they will be put into new classes. That sometimes means new chance to meet new friends, but sometimes means being separated from their best friends. On the other hand, in Kyrgyzstan, all the students know each other very well. Because of this, students can build a firm relationship in Kyrgyzstan.

— Was it difficult to find a common language with the children?

— I always speak to my students in English. Sometimes they don’t understand my English, but with some gestures, they can understand and try to say something in English with gestures. Language is just a tool to have communication.

— What regions of Kyrgyzstan have you visited during this time?

— I’ve been to Issyk-Kul, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Naryn. I especially liked jailoo. We have mountains in Japan as well, but no grassland «jailoo» like in Kyrgyzstan. When you see a picture of Kyrgyzstan, you may think it’s a country which is rich in nature. Once you come to Kyrgyzstan, you can feel nomad’s spirit in the wind, the food, the environment, the language, people’s way of thinking, atmosphere and sounds of traditional music instruments!

— What do you think about Kyrgyz national cuisine? Do you have any favorite national dishes?

— I still can’t believe that Kyrgyz people use only salt and pepper for seasoning. All the meat and vegetables are so tasty, that’s why they don’t have to add any other spices than salt and pepper. My favorite food is dymlyama, which is cooked by my Kyrgyz language teacher. I also learned how to cook boorsok.

— Does anything in the Kyrgyz Republic remind you of your hometown?

— All the cute animals in Kyrgyzstan remind me of my cat at home!

— What does volunteering mean to you?

— It’s a way to learn «thinking from a neutral perspective.» Without this perspective, volunteering might be self-satisfaction. Through volunteering in Kyrgyzstan, I gradually learn how to be objective and how to put myself in another person’s shoes.
link: https://24.kg/english/287534/
views: 167
Print
Related
Hiroshi Anraku about similarities and differences between Kyrgyzstan and Japan
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan
I was often sick, could not breathe - Joy from Canada about ecology in Bishkek
Luders Leriche decided to learn Kyrgyz and Russian after coming to Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations between head of Kyrgyzstan and PM of Japan take place in Tokyo
Sadyr Japarov invites Japanese tour operators to Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with head of JICA
Metarise Japan plans to install gravity generators in Kyrgyzstan
Interest of Japanese companies in Kyrgyzstan is growing
Sadyr Japarov meets with management of ROTOBO Business Association
Popular
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody
25 February, Sunday
13:00
Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel noma...
24 February, Saturday
16:40
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
15:03
Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic
14:55
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
14:45
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
14:36
Digital Development Ministry proposes to create new state institution