More than 26,000 Kyrgyzstanis apply for seasonal work in the UK

More than 26,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have applied for seasonal work in the UK. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to the ministry, the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad held online registration of Kyrgyzstanis wishing to participate in the program of seasonal employment in agriculture sector of the UK through Hops Labor Ltd.

At least 26,170 people submitted their applications for seven hours, about 14,735 of them successfully passed the first stage of selection by the operator.

The first stage of selection included verification of correctness of filling out the application form, availability of email and other criteria determined by Hops Labor Ltd.

The list of citizens who passed the first stage of selection can be found at www.migrant.kg .
link: https://24.kg/english/286438/
views: 170
