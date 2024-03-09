The Embassy of Japan and WFP signed an agreement aimed at helping low-income citizens. The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A trilateral meeting was held between the Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Gulnara Baatyrova with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Hideki Goda and the WFP Country Director in the Kyrgyz Republic Kojiro Nakai.

During the meeting, issues of providing international assistance to Kyrgyzstan were discussed. Following the results, a ceremony of signing a document on a project to support self-sufficiency through food assistance to vulnerable groups of the population was held.

As part of the document, $3.5 million will be allocated to assist low-income residents of Batken, Issyk-Kul, Jalal-Abad, Naryn and Osh regions through the provision of basic infrastructure, provision of import-dependent food products (flour, vegetable oil), advanced training in the profession, entrepreneurship and agriculture, trainings for participants of «Assistance based on a social contract» program throughout the republic.

«This program aims to strengthen food security of vulnerable groups and will help develop sustainable economic independence, contributing to economic and social stability in the country. Earlier, with the support of the Japanese government, enterprises for the production of apricot oil were opened in Batken region and the processing of medicinal herbs in Naryn region, which helped create additional jobs,» Gulnara Baatyrova noted.