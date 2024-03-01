15:28
Online registration for employment in Korea to begin on March 4

Online registration for testing under the EPS program for employment in Korea will be opened from March 4 to March 7. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan recalled.

The EPS program involves testing the level of knowledge of the Korean language and professional skills of candidates, as well as providing assistance in finding employers and drawing up the necessary documents.

To participate in testing, you have to register on the official website www.migrant.kg and provide the following documents in electronic form:

  • Account with gmail.com e-mail;
  • Photo 3.5×4.5 on a white background made in the last six months (100-300 pixels, no more than 15 KB, JPG format);
  • Passport for travel abroad (600 pixels, size 100 KB);
  • Photo of the receipt of payment of $28 for participation in testing.

«All documents must be clear and readable. The receipt of payment must be kept and presented on the day of testing,» the center noted.

Testing will take place in the cities of Bishkek and Osh. When registering, you need to select the appropriate link: «Registration for the city of Bishkek» or «Registration for the city of Osh».

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad emphasized that the application will be accepted once, all duplicates will be cancelled.

Additional information about the EPS program can be obtained on the website www.migrant.kg or by phone: +996312650251 Bishkek, +996322256632 Osh.
