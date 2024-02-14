18:58
USD 89.43
EUR 96.31
RUB 0.98
English

More than 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis to be sent to work in South Korea in 2024

South Korea has provided 3,300 quotas for employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in 2024. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that this is 17.9 percent more than last year. In 2023, the total number of quotas was 2,800.

Director of the center Bakyt Kudaiberdiev emphasized that they plan to step up efforts to improve the quality of training and selection of candidates, as well as to accompany and support Kyrgyzstanis in Korea, including on issues of adaptation, training, labor protection and conflict resolution.

The Republic of Korea hosted an annual conference from February 5 to February 7, where representatives of 16 states that employ their citizens under the Employment Permit System (EPS) program are invited. Bakyt Kudaiberdiev took part in it.

The EPS program allows foreign workers to legally work in Korea in sectors experiencing labor shortages such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and services. It also helps to protect the rights and interests of foreign workers, improve their working and living conditions, as well as their qualifications and skills.
link: https://24.kg/english/286751/
views: 157
Print
Related
More than 26,000 Kyrgyzstanis apply for seasonal work in the UK
Labor Ministry to introduce new mechanism for employment of youth
Company engaged in illegal sending of Kyrgyzstanis to work abroad revealed
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan plans to create 250,000 jobs in 2024
More than 13,300 Kyrgyzstanis legally employed abroad
More than 5,000 Kyrgyzstanis work in agricultural sector of the UK
How Kyeongeun Lee from Korea helps to create artificial glaciers in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host job fair abroad
44 more Kyrgyzstanis leave to work in South Korea
Korea to donate electric cars to Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
14 February, Wednesday
17:52
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey agree on advantages in bilateral transportation Kyrgyzstan and Turkey agree on advantages in bilateral...
17:33
More than 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis to be sent to work in South Korea in 2024
17:10
Zhenish residential area to have no cold water on February 15
16:53
Interactive investment map launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:43
Akylbek Japarov: Bishkek should become a locomotive of our economy