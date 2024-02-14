More than 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis to be sent to work in South Korea in 2024

South Korea has provided 3,300 quotas for employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in 2024. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that this is 17.9 percent more than last year. In 2023, the total number of quotas was 2,800.

Director of the center Bakyt Kudaiberdiev emphasized that they plan to step up efforts to improve the quality of training and selection of candidates, as well as to accompany and support Kyrgyzstanis in Korea, including on issues of adaptation, training, labor protection and conflict resolution.

The Republic of Korea hosted an annual conference from February 5 to February 7, where representatives of 16 states that employ their citizens under the Employment Permit System (EPS) program are invited. Bakyt Kudaiberdiev took part in it.

The EPS program allows foreign workers to legally work in Korea in sectors experiencing labor shortages such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and services. It also helps to protect the rights and interests of foreign workers, improve their working and living conditions, as well as their qualifications and skills.