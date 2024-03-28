Russian ministry proposes to recruit labor migrants through recruitment agency

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation proposed to appoint the state company «Work in Russia» as the operator of the organized recruitment of labor migrants. Together with Rostrud, the ministry developed a draft presidential decree on regulating the company’s work, the ministry’s press service reported.

«Work in Russia» will become a state recruitment agency and will enter into agreements with employers who hire migrants as part of organized recruitment. The company will also be responsible for the register of such employers and help them with the selection of employees and monitor the employment of migrants.

«The proposed mechanism will make it possible to select workers based on qualifications, and will also eliminate situations when an employee who comes to one employer, after receiving all the necessary documents, enters the open labor market,» the Ministry of Labor explained.

«Work in Russia» has to monitor violations of the regime of stay of foreign citizens with the employer, as well as their labor rights.

Previously, the ministry proposed creating a public company for organized targeted recruitment of foreign workers and finalizing a mechanism to increase the protection of employers. Targeted organized recruitment should become a priority mechanism for labor activities carried out by foreigners.

According to the Ministry of Labor’s proposal, if an employer terminates an employment contract with a foreigner hired for a targeted recruitment, he or she will be obliged to leave the Russian Federation within 30 days or enter into an agreement with a new employer. The ministry believes that in this way companies that have suffered financial losses while transporting a foreign employee will receive additional protection.