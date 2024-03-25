18:34
250,000 jobs to be created in Kyrgyzstan this year

A program on creation of jobs will be approved in the coming days on the instruction of the President of Kyrgyzstan. A high-ranking official from the presidential administration announced at a closed briefing.

According to him, the economic development indicators of Kyrgyzstan in January — February 2024 are quite good. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region. Therefore, it is planned to open 100 industrial facilities, which is timed to coincide with the anniversary. But in reality there will be much more new facilities, the official noted.

«This year we plan to create 250,000 jobs. These figures are fixed by regions, districts, up to aiyl okmotu. The goal and task of this year is to achieve the opening of industries and small businesses so that people can find their vocations in our country. Many jobs will be permanent. There are both seasonal and student jobs. The Social Contract program will continue. Through the Ministry of Labor, 20,000 people will be provided with payments of 100,000 soms so that they can help themselves out. In practice, they create 3-4 jobs, help neighbors and relatives,» he said.
