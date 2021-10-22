COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated

At least 708,630 people have been vaccinated with two doses, and 932,874 people — with one dose in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health provided such data.

Earlier, the ministry, as part of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, choose 3.4 million people as the target group subject to vaccination in the country. It does not include children under 18 and external labor migrants. Consequently, only 20.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis from those included in the list are fully vaccinated.

For the formation of herd immunity, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the citizens included in the target group that is 2.4 million people.

The Ministry of Health takes the size of this particular target group for statistics on vaccination coverage.