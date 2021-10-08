Head of prison colony detained for extortion of money from prisoner

Head of the prison colony No. 31 was detained for taking a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated earlier on the fact of corruption.

«The head of the prison colony extorted money from the convict for preparing materials for his transfer to a penal settlement or for parole. He was caught red-handed and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee noted.