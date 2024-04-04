17:06
Another employee of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion in Bishkek

Another state inspector of the Accounts Chamber was detained for extorting money from the directors of schools and kindergartens in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The inspector extorted $5,400 from the heads of 27 schools and 1 children’s creativity center for stopping further audits. The directors collected money from 18,000 to 27,000 soms, depending on the number of students.

As part of pre-trial proceedings, the inspector of the Accounts Chamber was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security reported the detention of one more inspector of the Accounts Chamber for a similar crime.
